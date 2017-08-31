NAB opens anti- corruption short films competition

Quetta

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has launched a far-reaching anti-corruption short films competition for media houses aimed to sensitize the masses about the adverse effects of corruption. According to Nab media spokesman, Media houses that clinched first, second and third positions respectively would be rewarded with cash prizes.

Entries are open to the Media Houses, Producers and Writers across the province. Participants will submit their entries to Nab Balochistan while contestants would also submit a copy of their work at [email protected] Entries will be received from 5th September to 10th November, screening process of the received films will be held on 20th November by the prominent artists of the country while the winners would be awarded cash prize on 9th December, World Anti-Corruption Day.

To make the competition more transparent and inspiring, entries would be sent to the renowned media mentors teachers for the evaluation and final assessment of the contents. The entries submitted by the contestants would be gauged and evaluated by the Jury on international indicators and standards set for the short films, However, for further queries, evaluation criteria for filming standard short films.