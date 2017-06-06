NAB, NCA to sign MoU for cooperation in anti corruption work

Staff Reporter

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Monday said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed with National Crime Agency (NCA) for cooperation in the anti corruption work and sharing of training facilities.

While chairing a meeting to review performance of all wings of NAB Headquarter, he said the MoU would be signed after approval of the authorities at both ends, a press release issued here said.

To further improve the capacity building of investigation officers of NAB, NCA UK has carried out Training Need Analysis (TNA) for NAB in consultation with the concerned division of NAB. Soon the course contents will be finalized and five courses will be run in Pakistan in 6 fields as identified by experts.

He said through detailed introspection and analysis of organizational weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and business processes, all pillars of the organization i.e. Operations, Prosecution, Human Resource Development and Awareness and Prevention have been reactivated.

He said NAB is determined to corruption free Pakistan with “Zero corruption, 100% Development” and directed all officers of NAB to demonstrate absolute fairness, transparency and merit in discharge of their national duties.

He said the Planning Commission of Pakistan has made Anti-Corruption part of development agenda in Pakistan which is very encouraging in the context of Governance and included a chapter devoted to issues of corruption in the 11th five year plan in order to achieve the goals set in the 11th five years plan for eradication of corruption.

Qamar said NAB has devised a proactive and comprehensive National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

He said the feedback received about the initiatives taken by the present management of NAB is very encouraging as today NAB’s conviction ratio is about 76 percent which is a remarkable achievement in investigation of White Collar Crimes.

NAB has not only established state of the art Forensic Science LAB for investigation of all cases especially cases of collar crimes by using modern technology/techniques.