NAB, NCA collaboration to be useful for curbing corruption: Qamar

Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Wednesday said close cooperation between NAB and National Crime Agency (NCA), United Kingdom (UK) would be useful towards curbing corruption. Talking to Country Manager, National Crime Agency (NCA) UK, Osman Ahmed, who called on him here, the chairman said NAB attaches high value to partnership with NCA.

He said NCA had organized two study visits to UK for six NAB officers in 2016 and 2017 which proved very productive in improving investigation skills/techniques and broadening their international exposure.

To further improve the capacity building of investigation officers, NCA has carried out Training Need Analysis (TNA) for NAB in consultation with concerned division.

The course contents will be finalized soon and five courses will be run in Pakistan in six fields as identified by experts.

Osman Ahmed lauded efforts of NAB in eradication of corruption and assured that contents/training modules for capacity building of courses will be provided soon. He said all courses offered will be fully funded by NCA-UK to further enhance their abilities to inquire and investigate corruption cases including white collar crimes and so on.

He thanked NAB for its help in sharing its experience in field of anti-corruption and other areas of common concern. It was further decided in the meeting that a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in anti-corruption work and sharing of training facilities will be put up for approval to authorities at both ends.