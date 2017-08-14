NAB may only operate on federal level, not in Sindh: Murad

Our correspondent

Naushahro Feroze

The National Accountability Bureau may continue its operations but only on the federal level, not in departments of the provincial government, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday. While talking to media here, Shah referred to the objections raised over NAB Ordinance 1999 Repeal Bill 2017, saying no one would have issues if the Sindh governor continues to play his constitutional role.

The chief minister added, the Federal Investigation Agency will work in the province as per its schedule. Earlier, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair had refused to sign the bill that calls for the NAB law to be repealed. However, Shah’s statements have come a day after a senior spokesperson of NAB said the anti-graft body will continue its operations in Sindh as per the NAB Ordinance, 1999.

NAB ignored the provincial government’s latest legislation barring it from working in the province. The bureau’s senior spokesperson told media that NAB is not subservient to any provincial law and thus will continue its operation in Sindh.