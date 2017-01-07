NAB law being amended: Dar

Corrupt to be banned from holding public, govt office; Plea bargain to be subject to court approval

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The government has decided to bring amendment in National Accountability Ordinance 1999 by amending the Section 25-A, following which permission of court will be necessary to strike any deal about voluntary return or plea bargain.

“The person found involved in corrupt practices would be banned for lifetime from holding any public or government office,” Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar said while addressing a press conference along with Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid, Minister for Information Technology Anusha Rehman, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Law Barrister Zafar Ullah.

The Minister for Finance said there had been specific observations for long time about Section 25-A (Voluntary return and plea bargain) and Supreme Court had also asked the Attorney General about the government stance on the issue.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wanted to review this law and the Cabinet approval proposed amendment. The minister said that the President’s Ordinance was to be issued within hours on Saturday.

Ishaq Dar said that 20-member parliamentary committee had already been constituted to review the NAB related laws.

“The NAB specific Ordinance will be laid in the Senate tomorrow and it is the prerogative of the Parliament to bring more changes in the law,” the Finance Minister added.

The finance minister noted that there had been considerable criticism from civil society, political opposition and judiciary on Section 25-A of the NAB Ordinance, which allowed corrupt individuals to return to their posts after making a plea bargain with NAB.

The government in response suggested tightening of accountability laws.

Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid termed this Ordinance ‘historic’ and in line with the manifesto of PML-N government, which called for a zero tolerance policy against corruption.

Explaining the new law, Zahid Hamid said that voluntary return and plea-bargain provisions have now both been merged. “In both cases, an individual who wants to return the amounts embezzled will require court approval and will be deemed to be convicted; if he is a holder of public office, he will be dismissed and disqualified from holding that public office for life, “ Hamid explained, adding that the same would apply to government servants.

He said a twenty-member parliamentary committee has also been constituted to revisit the NAB Ordinance 1999 and propose amendments in it. He said the committee would hold its first meeting on Monday and elect its chairman to carry forward the process.

Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Law Barrister Zafar Ullah said the proposed law is very strict even as compared to other countries in the region and it will help to root out the menace of corruption.