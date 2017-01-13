NAB Lahore exposes mega corruption cases, recovers Rs 3.27b in two years

Salim Ahmed

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has exposed a number of mega corruption cases and arrested about 1115 persons including bureaucrats, businessmen, real estate agents, police officials, government and non-government personnel during the last two years.

Giving details of NAB Lahore performance, Director General NAB Lahore Major Syed Burhan Ali (Retd) said as many as 281 criminals have been arrested in last two years, 156 arrests in 2015 and 125 in 2016.

He said NAB Lahore has filed 974 references in accountability courts and the amount involved was up to Rs19400.5 million against 655 accused. NAB Lahore’s conviction rate remained 53-percent in 2015, while it was 94-percent in 2016 that is the highest percentage in NAB Lahore history.

Talking about the recovered money, he said, Rs 1373 million were recovered in 2015 and Rs 1897 million recovered in 2016 with total of Rs 3.27 billion in two years.

He further said NAB Lahore received 12835 complaints since 2015 from which 12308 disposed off, while 4866 received in 2015 and 4874 disposed off in the same year and 7969 complaints received in 2016 from which 7433 complaints disposed off, till now. In total 207 investigations were authorized and 246 investigations have been disposed off within last two years while NAB Lahore has authorized 1108 investigations since inception from which 1078 Investigations disposed off till date.

He said NAB has adopted ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ and a proactive approach to curb corruption and corrupt practices from our society.