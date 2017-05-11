NAB Karachi organises fine arts competition on corruption

Staff Reporter

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi organised a fine arts competition on ‘Corruption: Its Evils, Impacts and Responsibilities of Citizens’ as part of an awareness campaign against corruption.

Various Arts schools of Karachi and Hyderabad including University of Karachi, University of Sindh, Centre of Excellence in Art & Design MUET Jamshoro, Indus University, Sadequain Institute of Arts and Karachi School of Arts participated in the event. Faisal Edhi was the guest of honour on the occasion.

NAB Director General Mohammad Altaf Bawany, highlighting the responsibilities of citizens said that without adopting modern concept of community involvement, law enforcement agencies cannot operate successfully. “Participation of common citizens is vital to the success of investigation and prosecution as well as prevention of offences,” he added.

He pointed out that the NAB Karachi has formed more than 250 character building societies in various educational institutions, as awareness is the foremost step towards effective prevention and enforcement.

The DG NAB stressed that women in even their domestic roles of mother, wife, sister and daughter can exert important pressure in prevention of corruption. “They occupy position of first training school for their children, spouse and siblings which has lasting effect,” he added.

In his speech, Faisal Edhi appreciated NAB’s efforts against corruption. He said it was encouraging to see officers of the NAB are working hard despite all odds.

He expressed his resolve to work with the NAB in furtherance of the united objective of fight against corruption.