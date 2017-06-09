NAB hands over Rs5m to BoP, Fesco

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Shahzad Saleem hands over Rs5 million cheques to officials from Bank of Punjab (BoP) and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) in his office at NAB Lahore. Peering into details, BoP contacted NAB Lahore alleging that Subha Sadiq, a defaulter from Sharqpur obtained loan facilities worth Rs 6.130 Million against security of land of 206 Kanal while submitting agricultural pass book of said land and finally defaulted in loan.

It’s also alleged that Tehsil office Sharqpur didn’t confirm the charge of bank over the property of Subha Sadiq. During the course of Inquiry conducted by NAB Lahore, the accused requested to return the bank loan Voluntarily through NAB Lahore which was processed and approved in NAB Lahore board meeting in September 2016.