NAB gives Rs723,148 to Mepco

Multan

Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan, has handed over pay order worth Rs 723,148 to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco, an amount recovered from a former general manager of the company under plea bargain in a corruption case.

According to details, in year 2010, village electrification work was carried out in the constituency of PP-206 Jalalpur Pirwala by the construction division of Mepco Multan. For the purpose, 6,221 PCC poles were allocated by Mepco stores, out of which 5,350 poles were lifted from the plant for installation at the site. However, 1,797 PCC poles worth Rs 17.9 million did not reach at the sites. On receipt of a complaint, an investigation was carried out and a reference was filed with the Accountability Court Multan against Engineer Iqbal Hussain.—APP