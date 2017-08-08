NAB firm to eradicating corruption from KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Director General NAB – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) Brig Farooq Naser Awan Monday sas that NAB was committed to eradicating corruption in the province for economic and social development of this region.

The DG while addressing a graceful cheque distribution ceremony held here at the Bureau said the evil of corruption existed in all countries whether big or small, rich or poor but it was the developing economies that suffer most.

He said corruption hurted developing countries disproportionately undermining state’s ability to provide basic services, feeds inequality and injustice resulting in chaos in society. He stressed upon on all segments of the society to come forward and join hands in the war against corruption.

Earlier, he handed over Rs 36.431 million to Razaullah, Additional Secretary, Government of Khyber Pakhtunk-hwa.