NAB distributes Rs 12.61 million cheques among affectees

Staff Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore holds a formal cheque distribution ceremony on Thursday in which cheques amounting to Rs 12.61 million approximately of recovered money were distributed among the affectees in money doubling scam and Qasr-e-Zauk etc.

Director General NAB Lahore Mr. Shahzad Saleem handed over all these 40 x chqeues to the affectees. The recipients include Ehsanullah amount Rs 473,342/-, M Aman Ali Rs 200000/-, Muhammad Iqbal Rs 171,000/-, Khawar Firdous Rs 228,582/-, Ms Imtiaz Bibi Rs 95,000/-, M Yousaf Rs 100,000/-, Syed Muhammad Rs 97,500/-, Farooq Ahmed Rs 77,386/-,M Arshad Rs150,000/-, Muhammad Nawaz Rs237,500/-, Ms. Rukhsana Kausar Rs106,590/-, Shahida Parveen Rs272,147/- Jahanzaib Rs 101,204/- etc, whereas, Muhammad Aman Ali received Rs 2 Million cheque in Qasar-e-Zauk scam.

While talking to the recipients DG NAB said, NAB Lahore is strictly following “Zero Tolerance Policy” against corruption with letter and spirit on pursuit of a corruption free society. Moreover, NAB is working on three pronged strategy of enforcement, awareness and prevention to culminate corruption and positively the same has started yielding positive results.

Furthermore, NAB has yet recovered Rs184.144 Million since January 2017 to till date from the culprits in different embezzlement scams, loan and bills defaulters. Whereas, Rs61 Million has been distributed since new DG Shahzad Saleem assumes charge.