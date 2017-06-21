NAB distributes cheques of Rs8.843m among affectees

Peshawar

The Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan on Tuesday distributed second installment of cheques worth Rs 8.843 million amongst 31 affectees of Afridi Hajj and Umrah Services Pvt Ltd Peshawar here. As per detail, the accused persons collected approximately Rs.340,000 to Rs.380,000 per pilgrim (Haji) in garb of private Hajj facility. The affectees were made to go to the entire Hajj application process besides attending training session for Hujjaj at Roman Shadi Hall, Ring Road Peshawar.

The accused also distributed Ahhram, bags and books among the affectees and gave different dates for flight but when the Hujjaj reached the airport they found out that accused persons had deprived them off their hard earned money. During the course of inquiry the accused persons accepted his guilt and agreed to return the looted money. The DG NAB KP assured the general public that the bureau would continue efforts without any fear or favour and ensure the recovery of looted money from the culprits and return to its rightful heirs.—APP