NAB directs to freeze assets of property scam accused

Peshawar

National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB KP) Director General Brigadier (R) Farooq Nasir Awan on Thursday ordered freezing of assets of six accused of frauds who were allegedly involved in huge property scam.

According to NAB KP spokesman the accused included Bostan Khan, Malik Habib, Ejaz Hussain Shah, Mehtab Ali Qureshi, Raja Saeed of AJK and Adil Shaukat.

He said the accused were allegedly involved in showing and signing sale deed of precious commercial properties at key points with general public. They later transferred other lands in names of purchasers while cheating them. The NAB ­KP spokesman said that the accused demanded and received cars, lands and cash in bribe from the victims and transferred actual land in their names.

He said during the course of investigation it was revealed that 1133 Kanal and 5 Marla commercial and agricultural lands were registered in district Haripur and 19 Kanal and 4 Marla in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Bahria Town in names of Bostan Khan and his 20 other accomplices.

It is to mention here that NAB ­ KP had so far arrested 11 accused in the scam including Mehtab Ali Qureshi, Adil Shaukat Ilyas, Bostan Khan and Malik Habib from Haripur, Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah from Taxila, Chaudhry Masood Ahmed, an official of Anti Terrorism Court, Manager Operation JS Bank Taxila Syed Farhan Abbas, Tehsildar of Harpur Sardar Ghulam MUrtaza and Patwari Muhammad Irfan and cases were under trial against them in accountability courts.—APP