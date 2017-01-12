NAB decides to authorize four inquiries against corrupt elements

Staff Reporter

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday decided to authorize investigation against Asif Hashmi, Ex-Chairman, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and Pakistan Model Educational Institutions Foundation (PMEIF) and Management of ETPB/PMEIF. The accused were alleged for misuse of authority by making over 700 illegal appointments. The EBM was chaired by NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry here.

The other decision was to authorize four inquiries. First inquiry was authorized against Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Ex-Vice Chancellor and Management of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, Sub Campus Lahore and others. In this case, the accused persons established Sub Campus of Federal Urdu University in Lahore in violation of rules and regulations and collected huge money from students. They cheated the students by misusing their authority.

Second inquiry was authorized against officers/officials of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and others. In this case, the accused were alleged for misuse of authority and financial embezzlement, causing a millions of rupees loss to national exchequer. Third inquiry was authorized against Umair Steel Industries (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for willful loan default of Rs 42.59 million referred by State Bank of Pakistan under 31-D.

Fourth inquiry was authorized against Bakht Zada Khan s/o Haji Sher Baz Khan and others. In this case, the State Bank of Pakistan through FMU referred the case as Suspicious Transition Report (STR). The meeting decided to re-authorize two inquiries. First inquiry was re-authorized against Dr Ehsan, Vice Chancellor, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misappropriation of university funds allocated for scholarships and endowment purpose. They caused a loss of Rs 1,176 million to the national exchequer.

Second inquiry was re-authorized against officials of Sheladia Associates and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices in the construction of Barang Road in FATA. Funds were provided by USAID. This caused a loss of Rs 355.53 million to the national exchequer.