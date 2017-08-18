NAB decides to not reopen Hudaibiya Paper Mills case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday decided to not reopen Hudaibiya Paper Mills case against Sharif family, sources privy to development said.

The decision was taken by NAB authorities on the ground that earlier in October 2011, a Rawalpindi division bench of the Lahore High Court restrained the accountability court from proceedings in the matter after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and members of his family challenged the revival of the references and requested the court to quash the cases.

NAB authorities also stated that Supreme Court has also not clearly directed to reopen the Hudaibiya case. The anti-graft watchdog’s prosecution branch has also given its advice on the case.