NAB to curb corruption with iron hands

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) intended to curb corruption with iron hands by adopting zero tolerance policy across the board for corruption free Pakistan.

This was said by Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry while chairing a monthly coordination meeting to review latest progress on the decisions taken in the previous monthly coordination meeting held at NAB Headquarters here, a press release Tuesday said.

He said considering corruption as the biggest hurdle in the way of prosperous Pakistan, NAB was established as an apex anti corruption organization with a mandate to eradicate corruption and to recover hard earned looted money of innocent people from corrupt.

He said due to NAB’s proactive National Anti-Corruption Strategy to eradicate corruption, it has received about 3,43,356 complaints from individuals and private and public organizations.

During this period, NAB authorized 11,581 complaint verifications, 7587 inquiries, 3846 investigations, filed 2808 corruption references in respective accountability courts and overall conviction ratio is about 76 percent.

NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, wilful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by government servants etc.

Since NAB’s inception, one of its major achievements has been the recovery of around Rs 287 billion of ill gotten money which was deposited in the national exchequer which is a remarkable achievement.

He said the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2015 to 2017.