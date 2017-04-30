NAB committed to rooting out corruption at any cost: Qamar

Staff Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Saturday said corruption was the root cause of all evils and the NAB was committed to rooting out it at any cost.

Chairing a meeting here to review the latest working of all wings of the Bureau, he said the NAB during the period of present management of almost three years had initiated various initiatives, including establishment of three new regional offices at Multan, Sukkur and Gilgit Baltistan, according to a press release.

Qamar Zaman said the NAB had been rejuvenated in nabbing the corrupt, recovering the looted money and then depositing it in the national exchequer.

He said the NAB in the tenure of present management, not only chalked out a comprehensive and proactive strategy – National Anti- Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement – in order to root out corruption from the country and make all the public and private institutions to serve the general public on merit, having no complaint of ‘bribe or greed’ against them from the public.

The chairman said the NAB’s prime focus was on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by government servants etc.

He said through detailed introspection and analysis of organizational weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and business processes, all pillars of the organization i.e. Operations, Prosecution, Human Resource Development and Awareness and Prevention had been reactivated.

Qamar Zaman said the NAB’s operational methodology had been reviewed. It had rationalized its workload and timelines had been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the accountability court.

The NAB, he said, had also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of Combined Investigation Team comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer-and a Senior Legal Counsel had been put in place.