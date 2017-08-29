NAB committed to eradicate corruption by showing zero tolerance: Qamar

City Reporter

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudry Monday said that NAB was committed to eradicate corruption by using all its resources by adopting zero tolerance. He termed the eradication of corruption as a national duty. He said this while addressing as chief guest after inauguration of new building of NAB Headquarters here.

He said that the new building of NAB headquarter with modern architectural design and the physical transformation and modernization of NAB headquarters bears a strong resemblance to the transformation of the Bureau itself over the past 18 years.

Qamar Zaman said that NAB had grown in size and importance, gradually establishing itself as a nationally, and globally recognized anti-corruption agency. He said that NAB’s staff had increased by more than four-folds. Its ambit has expended substantially, embracing a wide range of awareness, prevention and enforcement activities.

These achievements would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the present and past chairmen, officers and staff of the Bureau.

He said that the idea of a new NAB Headquarter building was conceived in the year 2005 and this project faced number of constraints and delays in the subsequent years due to paucity of funds till year 2013.

However, as a result of keen interest by the current leadership, work commenced with full swing besides approval of revised PC-I in year 2015. He said that NAB, being an apex anti-corruption agency, has become the most tangible symbol of our nation’s struggle for a corruption free society.

He said the building will inevitably become known as the “Public interface of anti corruption”. It would provide a sound foundation for the Bureau to pursue this mandate of corruption free society for our citizens. In that sense, the building stands out as a symbol of the best of anti corruption efforts undertaken by the Bureau. But it is also a symbol of how as a responsible public sector organization we are geared up to fight corruption in all forms and manner, he added. He said that NAB Headquarter stands here today in close proximity of Constitution Avenue, reflecting all the vital integrity pillars of our governance model i.e. the Parliament, Supreme Court etc and there is no denying of the fact that the Bureau is an important contributor to the achievement of Good Governance.

The chief said that NAB, as an institution had played a central role in galvanizing anti-corruption efforts all over the country, it has become a focal point for people frustrated without public sector institutions.

“We have developed and introduced on line complaint registration system along with dedicated telephone lines for assistance of general public and complainants, we listen very carefully to what all our citizens are saying,” he said. He said that Pakistan had been consistently improving in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) – 127/175 (2013) to 126/174 (2014) to 117/167 (2015) to 116/176 (2016).

“But this is just the beginning. The fight against corruption is complex and long-drawn and cannot be undertaken much less any single entity institution. The state and society will have to act in unison to rid our nation from this scourge of corruption,” he remarked.