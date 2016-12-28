NAB chief defends plea bargain law

Sophia siddiqui

Islamabad

After coming under severe criticism from the government and the opposition on the plea bargain deal reached with a former bureaucrat from Balochistan, Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman on Wednesday came out in support of the plea bargain law.

Addressing the media, he maintained that plea bargain helps in investigation, adding that plea bargain and voluntary return are means of going ahead in the investigation process.

Zaman said that the news of swindling of Rs40 billion in Balochistan corruption scam is baseless. Chairman NAB said there is total embezzlement of Rs2.2 billion in the corruption case.

He revealed that the total budget for development in the province was six billion rupees; although, cash and properties worth Rs 3.2b were recovered from those involved in the corruption scandal.

The total embezzlement was of Rs 2.2 billion carried out in the scandal, involving former secretary finance Mushtaq Raisani and front man Sohail Majeed Shah, he said.

“A reference against main suspect Khalid Langov is also in progress,” said Chairman NAB.

He further clarified that the case against Raisani has not ended yet; adding that ex-secretary finance and Sohail Majeed Shah will give statement against Langov in the case.

NAB Chairman said that in the Balochistan corruption case, negative propaganda against the institution is disappointing. “Only those are unhappy with NAB against whom it takes action,” he added.

Raisani was apprehended in May, this year, during a raid on offices of the finance department at Quetta Civil Secretariat, after over Rs650 million in cash including local and foreign currency and gold jewellery weighing several kilograms was recovered from his residence.