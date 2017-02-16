NAB Chairman chairs annual inspection meeting

Multan

Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, chaired annual inspection meeting to evaluate the performance of NAB Multan for the year 2016 here Thursday.

The meeting was held after an inspection team from NAB Headquarters conducted inspection of NAB Multan for three days from February 14 to 16. The team comprising Brig (R) Hadeed Anver Malik Member Inspection, Umer Daraz Additional Director, Asad Jan Deputy Director and Mubashar Naqvi Expert IT, conducted wide-ranging inspection of all mega inquiries, prosecution matters, besides awareness and prevention activities.

On Thursday, Brig (R) Hadeed Anver Malik gave a detailed presentation to the Chairman NAB appraising him of all activities of NAB Multan. The NAB Multan has been rated with cumulative score of 99.99 out of 100 on score chart formula designed by NAB Headquarter, says an official release.

The NAB Chairman appreciated the hard work and good efforts of Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan SI (M) NAB Multan and officers & officials. He directed all officers to continue the hard work with enthusiasm.

He said that NAB has recovered Rs. 285 Billion and deposited in Federal Treasury which is a record recovery. He further said that elimination of corruption was top priority of NAB.

The NAB Chairman said that NAB has an impeccable time frame for completing inquiry i.e. within 10 months of its start. He said that Pakistan has improved 9 steps on the Corruption Perception Index in 2016 compared to 2015.—APP