NAB believes in eradication of corruption: Qamar Zaman

Staff Reporter

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Friday said the bureau believed in eradication of corruption with iron hands by using all its resources. He was chairing a meeting to review the performance of Operation Division of NAB at its headquarters.

While addressing the meeting, Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said corruption was the root cause of all evils. He said eradication of corruption was the top priority of NAB by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy across the board.

He said NAB was apex anti-corruption organization which was established to eradicate corruption and recover looted money from corrupt and deposit it in the national exchequer. He said the year 2014 was the year of reinvigoration of NAB. The present management of NAB initiated the process of putting NAB back on rails.

An objective appraisal system – Partly Quantified Grading System – and the Internal Accountability Mechanism (IAM) has improved quality of the output considerably. He said the tempo and momentum generated in 2014 has been sustained uptill date. During the meeting, chairman NAB reviewed performance of NAB Operation Division and status of implementation of the decisions taken and found that most of the decisions were implemented in letter and spirit.

Chairman NAB stressed upon the importance of team work. He said the Operation Division has been strengthened in order to evolve a strong mechanism for nabbing the corrupt.