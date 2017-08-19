NAB asks SBP for Dar, family’s bank account details

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau on Friday sought from the State Bank of Pakistan details of bank accounts operated by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his family members.

The Supreme Court had, in its July 28 verdict on the Panamagate case, ordered NAB to file references against the Sharif family, Ishaq Dar and others.

Acting on the orders, NAB had decided to file four references, including one against Dar, against the accused for possessing assets and funds beyond his known means of income.

A Supreme Court-sanctioned joint investigation team, which probed allegations against the accused raised in the Panamagate case, had in its final report noted that Dar’s wealth had increased by a staggering 91 times, from Rs9 million to Rs831m, within a very short span of time.

The information requested from the SBP will aid in NAB’s ongoing inquiry against Dar.

NAB has asked the SBP to provide details of all bank accounts, including credit and debit card vouchers and statements of accounts, for Dar, his wife Tabassum, sons Ali Mustafa and Mujtuba Hasnain, daughter-in-law Asma Ali and Saeed Ahmed, the current president of the National Bank of Pakistan. Asma is former prime minister Nawaz Shairf’s daughter. NAB has asked for the record to be submitted by August 25.