NAB arrests wanted accused

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)-Karachi arrested accused Muhammad Arshad Latif in a raid from Multan.

According to a statement here on Friday, accused Latif was wanted in an investigation No. 242130 against Directors and Guarantors of M/s Hilton Trans Limited (a transport company) and others in willful default loan.

The accused acted as Director of M/s Hilton Trans Ltd and is alleged to have willfully defaulted amount of Rs140 million under lease finance facility availed from M/s KASB Bank (now Bank Islami).

The arrested accused will be produced before the Accountability Court tomorrow (December 24, 2016) for physical remand.

Another accused Qamar Mehmood Khan Director of the same company was arrested on Nov 15, 2016 in the same case, it further added.

Related