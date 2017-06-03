NAB arrests two accused in fraud case

City Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Friday arrested Irfan Ali Shah and Syed Awais Ahmad Shah from Lahore in Rs 35.23 million fraud case.

According to NAB spokesman, the accused persons were allegedly involved in luring general public, socially and morally.

They collected money in advance from general public to give products i.e. China bikes, UPS, LED etc at some later date.

They defrauded and vanished away after collecting huge money from public. Accused Irfan Ali Shah was the Director M/s Eagle Trading (Pvt) Ltd. He was also the spiritual leader (Peer) of Makoana, Faisalabad.

The co-accused Syed Awais Ahmed Shah also established some franchises on behalf of M/s Eagle Trading (Pvt) Ltd.

NAB Lahore launched verifications against the said accused in 2015 against a complaint received through intelligence sources and a proper inquiry was launched on the directives of DG NAB Lahore which was converted into investigation in 2016.

After collecting evidences, National Accountability Bureau Lahore arrested the accused persons and presented them before Accountability Court for acquiring of their physical remand.