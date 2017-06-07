NAB arrests travel agents for cheating pilgrims

Peshawar

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday arrested Ameer Ahmed Shah, Shahid Hussain, Humayun Khan and Naveed Akhtar (Traveling Agents) owner of Al-Mustafa Manpower Agency Shakoor Japan at Charsadda.

They are allegedly involved in cheating more than 114 potential pilgrims (Hujjaj) worth Rs. 37.585 million. The accused persons were running a fake travel agency in the name of Al-Mustafa Manpower Agency Shakoor Japan at Charsadda.

They collected approximately Rs.3,30,000/-per pilgrim (Haji) and offered them private hajj facility. When the Hujjaj reached their office at Charsadda for collection of their visa and passport they found the accused persons disappeared from the scene and deprived dozens of people from their hard earned money on one hand and pilgrimage on the other hand.

Taking cognizance of cheating public at large, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa actively pursued the investigation and arrested the culprits not only because it is a financial nature of fraud, regretfully they made innocent people their victims on pretext of religious ritual. The accused persons will be presented in the Accountability Court for obtaining their physical remand.

Affectees of the scam are advised to approach Office of the Director General, National Accountability, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PDA Complex, Block III, Phase V, Hayatabad Peshawar for registering their claims during office hours.—APP