NAB arrests SHO CIA

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore took custody of serving SHO Rana Imran Saleem posted in CIA Gujrat as station chief against charges of mounting up assets beyond his means of income.

According to a NAB spokesman, his arrest warrants were issued by Director General NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem whereas the accused was nabbed from Gujranwala. During the investigations, various properties/plots in Gujranwala and millions of rupees have been found in the accused and his family members’ names, besides several vehicles.—APP

