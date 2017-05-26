NAB arrests postmaster in embezzlement case

Staff Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested Pakistan Post’s serving Postmaster Shorkot Cantonment Abdul Manaf on charges of embezzlement of Rs 10.21 million public money.

According to NAB spokesman here on Thursday, NAB Lahore received a complaint in 2016 through Postmaster General to probe the financial corruption. Keeping in view the case tendency, NAB initiated a direct inquiry which was turned into an investigation in August 2016.

During the course of case proceedings, it was unearthed that the accused manipulated accounts to misappropriate Rs 10.21 million. It also conducted a ground check to verify the operational methodology and to examine the witnesses and account holders at Shorkot city post office. Accused Abdul Mannaf was presented before an accountability court for seeking his physical remand.