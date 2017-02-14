NAB arrests official for accumulating assets by illegal way

Staff Reporter

National Accountability Bureau, Lahore arrests accused Muhammad Yousaf Manj s/o Faqeer Hussain Manj from Sheikhupura today against charges of accumulating assets beyond his known means.

Giving details, the accused was a govt servant and during his service he managed to mount up assets worth millions of rupees on his own and other family members’ names. During the course of investigation, the accused failed to provide complete details of his assets and sources other than his income. NAB Lahore has acquired 10 days physical remand from Accountability Court for further investigations.