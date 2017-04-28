NAB arrests four accused for embezzling Rs 260m

14

Multan

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested four accused of Golden Chain International Private Limited for embezzling Rs 260 million through cheating. Those arrested included owners/proprietors of M/s Golden Chain International Private Limited Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Ijaz, Managing Director Mian Zahid Lateef, Director Muhammad Ashraf and Secretary Amjad Ali Shaheen.
According to a press release issued here Thursday, the accused have committed offense of cheating public at large by indulging in multi level/pyramid marketing scam. They committed the offence in connivance with a number of other co-accused persons by luring hundreds of people / general public and swindled them for millions.—APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR