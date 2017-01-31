NAB arrests five officials involved in Rs 202m embezzlement

Peshawar

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday arrsted five officials of different institutions who were allegedly involved in embezzlement and fraud of Rs.202 million against fake pass book and fictitious transactions.

The arrested were including Khushdil Khan Manager/AVP, Binyamin Khan MCO/OG-I, Zari Gul MCO/OG-II, Sajjad Mehmood MCO/OG-I and Muhammad Fayaz Teller/Sr. Assistant of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) Serai Naurang Branch, Lakki Marwat said Spokesman of NAB.

As per details, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited advance loans to landholders who have cultivable land while loans on un-cultivable & Shamelat land were not allowed as per law. In the instant case the accused persons has sanctioned and disbursed loans to landless formers/persons and they were shown as shareholders in Shamelat Land of Serai Naurang, Lakki Marwat.

During the course of inquiry it was revealed that, the accused persons in connivance with each other lure innocent people on the pretext of Benazir Income Support Program and got their photographs, copy of computerised national identity card (CNIC) and thumb impression fraudulently on the loan case files of ZTBL.—APP