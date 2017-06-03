NAB arrests DSP in Rs860m embezzlement case

Multan

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested a deputy superintendent police (DSP) Okara in a Rs 860 million embezzlement case.

A NAB Multan spokesman said in a statement on Friday that the accused, Tanveer Amjad, DSP Legal Okara, was taken into custody for illegally embezzling Rs 860 millions in his capacity as Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) of Vehari police office from year 2008 to 2012.

During investigations, Rs 60 million worth of vouchers/receipts have been found bogus while investigation of remaining amount of Rs 800 million was still in progress.

The accused in connivance with other co-accused (already in judicial custody) released funds to officers/officials without taking into account the requisite documents for disbursement of medical claims as well as under other heads of accounts. The accused will be produced before the judge Accountability Court, Multan on Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Atiqur Rehman, Director General NAB Multan, has said the NAB Multan is strictly following Chairman NAB’s policy of Zero Tolerance against Corruption and Corrupt Practices. He further said that NAB Multan will investigate and finalize the case without any fear or favour to anyone.

Meanwhile, it is reported fro Lahore that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Friday arrested Irfan Ali Shah and Syed Awais Ahmad Shah from Lahore in Rs 35.23 million fraud case.

According to NAB spokesman, the accused persons were allegedly involved in luring general public, socially and morally. They collected money in advance from general public to give products i.e. China bikes, UPS, LED etc at some later date. They defrauded and vanished away after collecting huge money from public. Accused Irfan Ali Shah was the Director M/s Eagle Trading (Pvt) Ltd. He was also the spiritual leader (Peer) of Makoana, Faisalabad. The co-accused Syed Awais Ahmed Shah also established some franchises on behalf of M/s Eagle Trading (Pvt) Ltd.

NAB Lahore launched verifications against the said accused in 2015 against a complaint received through intelligence sources and a proper inquiry was launched on the directives of DG NAB Lahore which was converted into investigation in 2016.—APP