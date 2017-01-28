NAB arrests Drip Irrigation System head, deputy for Rs170m embazlement

Peshawar

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday arrested accused Olas Khan Project Director (BPS-20), Sahibzada Alamgir Khan and Allah Baksh Regional Deputy Project Directors (BPS-9) of the Drip Irrigation System Project for their alleged involvement in misuse of authority and corrupt practices, causing more than Rs170 million loss to the public exchequer.

The Federal Government in collaboration with the Provincial Government initiated a more than Rs. 2 Billion project titled Water Conservation and Productivity Enhancement Through High Efficiency Irrigation system in Pakistan project (Drip Irrigation System) for the purpose of increasing agriculture production by using available irrigation water more efficiently during 2007 – 2012.

During the course of inquiry it came to surface, that 182 such schemes worth Rs.320 million were approved out of which 158 were initiated in 15 districts of KP Province.—APP