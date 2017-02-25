NAB arrests Deputy Drugs Controller

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi arrested Ayaz Ali Khan s/o Muhammad Ali Khan, Deputy Drugs Controller, Health Department, Punjab, presently on deportation as Chief Operating Officer, Pakistan Drugs Testing and Research Center in mega corruption drug case. The accused person gave wrongful financial benefits to the pharmaceutical companies/firms in the shape of illegal price increase of their drugs causing loss to public at large to the tune of about Rs. 441.8 million

As per detail, Ayaz Ali Khan had been found involved in commission of offences, corruption and corrupt practices as he being member of 5th DPC meeting in connivance with other members and beneficiaries knowingly and dishonestly had given undue and illegal price increase to certain drugs in violation of Drug Act and rules/regulations, without asking for relevant current import invoices of the raw material/finished drugs and costing data on prescribed Performa.

In some cases, he in connivance with other members even gave illegal price increase on incomplete/incorrect costing data/inflated import invoices of raw material and finished drugs as the data submitted by the Pharmaceutical companies/firms was not even verified/checked while granting price increase.—APP

