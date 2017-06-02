NAB arrests customs official for illegal assets

Staff Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested Principal Appraiser Customs, Iftikhar Cheema from Lahore for possessing illegal assets.

The accused is allegedly involved in making up illegal assets beyond his known sources of income. As per details of assets known yet as; 14 Kanal, 9 Marla land near DHA Lahore, 1 Kanal plot in Johar Town and 12 Kanal 10 Marla land near Johar Town etc, moreover, the accused holds millions of rupees in his bank accounts.

NAB Lahore launched verifications against the said accused in 2016 against a complaint received through intelligence sources and a proper inquiry was launched on the directives of DG NAB in late 2016.

After collecting evidences against him NAB Lahore arrested the accused and presented him before Accountability Court for acquiring of his physical remand which was awarded till June 8, 2017 in which numerous revelations are expected.