NAB arrests another accused in Rs 1870m graft case

Salim Ahmed

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested another accused Faizan Shams, Investment Management Officer, of the Investment Management Unit on the charges of being part of Rs. 1870 million graft case. The accused Faizan Shams was appointed as Investment Management Unit Officer (IMO) in connivance of the main accused Asif Hashmi with other co-accused. Accused monitored the whole Rs. 1870 Million scam deal being an IMO, whereas, the same kept all records/file of the Board and M/s High Links deal.

On the directives of Director General NAB Lahore, Shahzad Saleem regarding holding transparent and following merit in each and every case, Faizan Shams was arrested from Lahore and would be produced before Accountability Court for seeking of his physical remand.