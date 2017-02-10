NAB arrests 5 Town Committee employees

Hyderabad

A team of National Accountability Bureau from Karachi arrested former officers and staff of Town Committee Manjhand, Jamshoro district, from Jamshoro.

According to a press release issued by the NAB here Thursday, the arrested persons were allegedly involved in misappropriation of the public funds to the tune of Rs 120 million during fiscal 2012-13 and 2013-14

The arrested persons had been identified as ex-Administrator of TC Manjhand Muzaffar Hussain Katpar (BPS-17), Ex-Town Officer Abid Wali Khoso (BPS-17), Accountant Pervaiz Dawood Rahpoto (BPS-14) and Accountant Mirza Qurban Ali Baig (BPS-14).

Katpar was currently posted at Sindh Information Department. “They misused their authority and misappropriated the funds by awarding various works to the dummy and fake contractors purportedly for carrying out various works, including municipal and development works, by by-passing tendering process and making illegal payments to them in lieu of bogus works,” the statement reads.

It further claims that during the initial interrogation the connivance of the arrested officers and staff with other government officials had also surfaced.—APP