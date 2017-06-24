NAB arrests 3 POs involved in Rs85m housing scheme scam

Multan

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan has arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) who were absconding since March 16, 2016 in investigation against Shaoor Town Housing Scheme Bahawalnagar. Accused Shoor Bashir s/o Bashir Ahmed, Ghafoor Ahmed s/o Bashir Ahmed and Rukhsana Manzoor wife of Manzoor Ahmed, Bahawalnagar were absconding from process of law, and Accountability Court Multan had declared them ‘proclaimed offenders’ on March 16, 2016, said a press release issued here on Friday.

According to details, Shaoor Town Housing Scheme was to be developed in year 2010 on 160 kanal land in Mauza Takhat Mahal Avtar, District Bahawalnagar by accused persons namely Shaoor Bashir, Ghafoor Ahmed, Rukhsana Manzoor and Chaudhry Ghulam Rehmani. The accused executed an agreement of purchase of 160 Kanal in Moza Takhat Mahal Avtar, District Bahawalnagar with Waqas Khan, but after mutation of 91 Kanal land, Waqas Khan (Owner of land) stopped the mutation of remaining land due to non-payment of cost of land by the developers. During investigation, it was revealed that Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Bahawalnagar never issued NOC to accused developers for non-compliance of requisite instructions of TMA. Accused had submitted a layout plan comprising 225 residential plots and 100 commercial plots to TMA which was neither approved, nor any NOC was issued by TMA Bahawalnagar.

However, accused persons with malafide intentions advertised the same plan to the general public and took money from general public against sale/allotment of plots. Accused persons also mutated 54 Kanal land to 91 different allotee/persons while there was no development work at site and nor any demarcation of plots.—APP