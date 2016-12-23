NAB accused involved in housing scheme arrested

Staff Reporter

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)-Karachi arrested an accused allegedly involved in Memon Housing Scheme Hyderabad.

The bureau in an investigation against Abdul Ghaffar Dada and others involved in the housing scheme scam, nabbed accused Ali Zulfiqar Memon, said a statement here on Friday.

He was wanted in a case No. 18170/15. The accused entered fake entry into Record of Rights based on forged documents in connivance with builders.

Resultantly, people at large were tempted to purchase pieces of land that never existed thus defrauded the public at large of amount Rs100 million.

Raid were being carried out for the arrest of other accused persons in the case.