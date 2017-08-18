NA suspends regular business to discuss the Elections Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday suspended the regular business and discussed the Elections Bill, 2017.

Following a motion passed by the House to suspend the regular business, PPPP lawmaker Syed Naveed Qamar opened the debate and said that all parties gave time and worked on the Elections Bill, 2017. He said there are many positive things in the Bill but asked for surety about non-manipulation of next general elections.

He said that Minister for Law & Justice Zahid Hamid, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and all of us have worked on this bill and it would be our collective failure in case rigging or manipulation in next general elections is not stopped.

All Elections laws were combined to form one law in this bill while rights of women were focused. Elections would be declared void in case women vote cast are less than 10 percent.

Election Commission has been given financial powers and it would decide itself by creating jobs and identify areas for its more strength. He said major portion of this bill is in the Constitution and there is need for correction there.

Naveed Qamar demanded to use electronic voting machines in the next general elections and to remove loopholes in the bill through collective and practical approach.

PTI lawmaker said Dr. Shireen Mehruunisa Mazari said that PTI actively participated in the meetings held to draft the Elections Bill, 2017.

She said that Constitutional amendments should be also made along with the passage of this bill which is crucial for free and fair elections.

She appreciated the hard work of Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid for drafting this bill and expressed reservations of her party on four issues which included to give right of vote to Overseas Pakistanis; independence and autonomy to Election Commission of Pakistan even for drafting its rules; selection of caretaker

government by 50 percent seats to Government and Opposition and use of bio-metric machines.

MQM legislator S.A. Iqbal Qadri said that our five proposals have been included in this bill and appreciated the Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid over tremendous work on finalizing its draft. He demanded level playing field for all with less financial burden who wanted to participate in the elections.

