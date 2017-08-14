NA Speaker for forging synergies for raising Pakistan to new heights of development

Staff Reporter

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has congratulated the nation on the eve of 70th ‘Independence Day’. He remarked, this day remind us the unforgettable struggle and sacrifices made by our forefathers for next generations to live in freedom. The Speaker urged the countrymen to pledge for steering Pakistan on the path of prosperity and development. He added that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah entrusted us with a sacred trust to transform Pakistan into a citadel of peace and a model for all other nations. He stated that 14th August is a reminiscent of countless sacrifices rendered for establishment, defense and security of Pakistan. The Speaker also paid rich tribute to the martyred heroes of Pakistan. The Speaker highlighted that this day is a pride for the Pakistani nation that is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that this day gives us the message to work whole heartedly with full devotion for the prosperity and development of our beloved country. We need to work with strong passion and commitment for the betterment and advancement of our homeland, added by the Speaker. The Speaker said that on this Independence Day let we rethink about our plans, our actions and their outcomes for forging synergies in the best interest of our country and raising Pakistan to new heights of development. The Deputy Speaker, Murtaza Javed Abbasi also felicitated the nation on 70th Independence Day and underlined the need to follow the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam encompassing unity, faith and discipline. On this day of jubilation, as a nation we must pledge to work whole heartedly with unity for the progress and prosperity of the country and confront the challenges faced by the nation, he added.

