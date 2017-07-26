NA Speaker for enhanced economic cooperation and parliamentary ties between Pakistan and UK.

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker National Assembly has said that Pakistan highly values its relations with UK and desire to strengthen the existing relations between the two countries through enhanced economic cooperation and parliamentary ties. He expressed these views while talking to Mr. Thomas Drew, British High Commissioner in Islamabad who called on the Speaker at Parliament House, today.

The Speaker said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with United Kingdom and both the countries have commonalities of views on regional and global issues. He underscored the need for regular interaction between political leadership, parliamentarians and people of both the countries that would take the existing bilateral relations between both the countries to new heights.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, also stressed the need for frequent exchange of Parliamentary delegations and emphasised to re-activate friendship groups between the two Parliaments for better understanding and enhanced cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy. He also appreciated the Parliamentary assistance program funded by British Parliament and CPA.

The Speaker said that Pakistan is committed to promote durable peace and stability in the region as regional prosperity and development is contingent upon peace in the region. He also added that Pakistan desires good relations with all its neighbors and is keen to promote exchange of parliamentary delegations and talks.

Mr. Thomas Drew, British High Commissioner appreciated the remarks of the Speaker and said that UK considers Pakistan one of its close friend and an important trading partner. He said that UK would expand the scope of its assistance plan and assist Pakistan in diverse fields. High Commissioner assured the Speaker for extending maximum assistance for building of Legislative capacity of the parliamentarians and staff.

He valued the efforts made by the parliamentarian regarding the electoral reforms for free, fair and transparent election in Pakistan for future. While discussing the role of Parliamentary Friendship Group, he said that friendship groups in both the parliament could play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.