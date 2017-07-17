NA Speaker condoles demise of journalist

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Sunday condoled the sad demise of Muhammad Asghar Shad, Bureau Chief of Nawai Waqt Rawalpindi.

In their separate condolence messages, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker offered their heartfelt condolence over the sad demise. While paying tributes to the services of Muhammad Asghar Shad, they said that he played a vital role for freedom of expression in the country.

They said that the journalist fraternity could not overcome this loss and his services would be remembered in years to come. They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.—APP

