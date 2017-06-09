NA slams Iran terror attacks

Islamabad

At the outset of the proceedings, the National Assembly Thursday offered Fateha for those martyred in the terrorist attacks in Iran. The members strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on the Iranian Parliament and mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini. They said that the whole nation stands with the Iranian brethren in this hour of grief. They said that terrorism is a common threat and collective efforts are needed for its eradication. Speaking on the issue of diplomatic rift among some Muslim countries, the members said that the Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar and all other Muslim countries are equally important for Pakistan. They said that Pakistan should play a neutral role to mediate for the amicable resolution of the differences among the Muslim countries.

The National Assembly Thursday passed a unanimous resolution strongly condemning the terrorist attacks on Iranian Parliament and mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini.

The resolution moved by Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid expressed solidarity with the people and Parliament of brotherly neighbour Iran.

The resolution reiterated the resolve to jointly combat the menace of terrorism with our neighbours in the region.

The House also adopted another unanimous resolution expressing deep concerns over the recent developments in relations involving brotherly Muslim states in the Gulf region including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The resolution moved by Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao called upon all the countries to show restraints and resolve all differences through dialogue.

The resolution also called upon the government to take concrete steps towards forging unity among the Muslims Ummah in the region. Later, the House resumed general discussion on the Budget for the next fiscal year.

Members belonging to opposition parties staged a walkout from the House to press their demand for live broadcast of the speech of the Leader of the Opposition on PTV.

Taking part in the discussion, Iftikharuddin said steps should be taken for the promotion of tourism in the country particularly in the Northern Areas.

He said the security clearance of the tourists should also be made easy on fast track. Rajab Ali Baloch said that the opposition leader has made small parties hostage and they are not being allowed to speak about the problems of their constituencies. He said the members of the small political parties should participate in the budget discussion to present their point of view.

Tehmina Daultana said that PML-N has sacrificed a lot for the strengthening democracy in the country. She said it is result of the efforts of the government that a balanced and pro-people budget has been presented in the House.—NNI