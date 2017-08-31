NA rejects Trump hostile statements

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution firmly rejecting the statement made by US President Donald Trump about Pakistan in his new policy for Afghanistan and South Asia. The resolution was moved by Khawaja Asif Minister for Foreign Affairs in the special session of National Assembly which was summoned to discuss US president Trump’s assertion against Pakistan and his Afghan policy. The session also rejected the claims of NATO Commander in Afghanistan General Nicholson regarding existence of Taliban Shoora in Quetta and Peshawar. Given India’s known support to terrorism and its destabilizing policies in the region, the house condemned attempts by Trump Administration to provide more space to India in Afghanistan and considered it a move which is highly detrimental to regional stability and complete failure to understand existing ground realities and emerging challenges in the region. The resolution also condemned Indian State inflicted repression on the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s continued diplomatic, political and moral support for the struggle for self-determination. The resolution also rejected the US claims of giving Pakistan billions of dollars in aid. It said that, in fact Pakistan’s economy has suffered a loss of more than 123 billion dollars in this regard. The resolution denounced complete disregard and lack of respect for Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in countering terrorism. The fact that the more than seventy thousand Pakistanis have been victims of terrorism, a menace brought to the region four decades ago, has been totally ignored. The National Assembly through the resolution acknowledged the sacrifices of the security forces in their counter terrorism operations and expressed full support for counter-terrorism operations being conducted by the armed forces of Pakistan along with the Rangers and Law Enforcement Agencies. The resolution reiterated that as a responsible nuclear state Pakistan has in place a robust and credible command and control system which has been universally recognized. The National Assembly regarded President Trump’s and General Nicholson’s statements as hostile and threatening and called on the government of Pakistan to express the determination the people of Pakistan to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, consider the postponement of any visit by US delegation to Pakistan or by Pakistani delegation officials to USA, consider suspension of cooperation with US particularly the provision of grounds and air lines of communication through Pakistan, draw up and inform the Afghan and US governments a for return of all Afghan refugees in a dignified but specified time frame, formulate economic policies to deal any situation arising out of absence of US assistance. The resolution called upon the government to commence a diplomatic initiative, particularly with friendly countries in the region to inform the international community of Pakistan’s counter-terrorism strategy and successes and the repercussions of the region of the failed US Afghan policy and reiterated Pakistan’s determination to strengthen border control measure on the international borders with Afghanistan and demanded cooperation and similar action from Afghanistan and ISF. The National Assembly expressed its serious concern over the increasing concentration of ISIS and other terrorist networks in Afghan provinces bordering with Pakistan and demanded that Afghanistan, US and its allies should close their borders to leaders of militant groups and terrorists groups carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan. The resolution asked the Afghan Government to close all safe havens being provided to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Jamat-ul-Ahrar and other terrorists’ organizations from where terror attacks are conducted against Pakistan. The resolution demanded the US, NATO and Afghan Government to ensure that India is denied the use of Afghan territory to conduct terrorist attacks against Pakistan. The House reiterated its commitment to constructively engage with US on the full spectrum of bilateral relations based upon the principle of reciprocity and mutual respect. The House also reiterated Pakistan’s desire to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and urged the government to continue efforts to strengthen its relation with Afghanistan and support international efforts for peace and reconciliation. Meanwhile Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan thrashed trump on the new policy for Afghanistan and said US never aided Pakistan with billions rather peanuts. He added that Pakistan was not responsible for the failure of US and its allies in Afghanistan. US did not ask Pakistan before going to Afghanistan,” he said, adding that US has held talks with the Taliban in the region but “all hell breaks loose” when Pakistan wants to do the same. Speaking earlier, Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah proposed calling a Joint Session of Parliament after Eid so a ‘strong’ response can be given to the US policy. The opposition leader termed Trump’s policy statement for Pakistan of ‘huge significance’. He blamed the country’s foreign policy ‘failure’ over the past four years on the government’s decision to not have a dedicated separate foreign minister. “Our foreign minister should have started today’s debate in the assembly,” he argued. Shah also criticised Pakistan’s poor relations with most of its neighbours, saying “our neighbours hurl threats at us”

Related