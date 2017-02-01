NA condemns terrorist attack on Islamic Cultural Centre in Canada

Islamabad

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution condemning the terrorist attack on Islamic Cultural Centre in Cubic city of Canada targeting innocent Muslims resulting in loss of six precious lives and injuring others.

The resolution moved by Minister for Law Zahid Hamid, expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

The resolution expressed solidarity with the government and people of Canada and appreciated the Canadian Prime Minister for condemning the incident and reaffirming the government’s resolve to provide protection to the Muslims in the country.

The National Assembly resumed its session in Islamabad with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair.

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed five bills. These are “The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Bill, 2017”, “The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2016”, “The Companies (Appointment of Legal Advisors) (Amendment) Bill, 2016”, “The Explosive Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2016” and “The Limited Liabilities Partnership Bill, 2016”. These bills were moved by Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

The House passed two more bills on Wednesday. These are “The National Commission on the Rights of the Child Bill, 2016” and “The Illegal Dispossession (Amendment) Bill, 2016”.

These bills were moved by Minister for Human Rights Kamran Michael and Minister of State for Interior Muhammad Balighur Rehman. Three bills were introduced in the House on Wednesday.—-SABAH