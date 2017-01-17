NA concerned over food quality causing deaths

Islamabad

National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Monday expressed concern over the authorities concerned for maintaining quality food in the country, which was causing diseases and deaths among the citizens.

The committee was met under the chairmanship of Ch.Tariq Bashir Cheema. Member National Assembly Sarzameen, Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf, Chaudhary Armaghan Subhani, Shazia Mubashar, Musarat Rafique Mahesar, Aftab Shahban Mirani, Shamas-un-Nisa, Ali Muhammad Khan, Aqib ullah Khan, Sajid Ahmed, Mehboob Alam, Aliya Kamran and Usman Khan Tarakai also attended the meeting.

Secretary for Ministry of Science and Technology Fazal Abbas Maken briefed the committee in detail about the functioning of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

The chairman committee directed to PSQCA official to report about the action taken against the culprit companies who mix dangerous substances like melamine, detergents and chemicals in the packaged milk, cooking oil and bottle water with in one month.

While expressing reservation over the issue of milk adulteration Sajid Ahmed said,”This is a heinous crime and culprits should be given big punishment”.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Human Rights, expressing concerns over Gaddani ship-breaking yard incident, has conveyed dissatisfaction over the briefing of Labour and Manpower Department, government of Balochistan.

The meeting of the committee was held here on Monday with MNA, Babar Nawaz Khan in chair.

The Committee discussed the incident happened in Gaddani but the all invited departments could not attend the meeting due to bad weather excepted Labour and Manpower Department, Govt. of Baluchistan. The representatives from Labour and Manpower Department could not satisfy the Committee pertaining to their briefing/views.

The Committee showed its displeasure and directed them not to repeat this exercise next time. Further, the Committee directed that all the departments including Ministry of Ports and Shipping, government of Pakistan must be attended the next meeting in which the Gaddani incident issue would be taken up.—INP