NA concerned over Mashal case handling

Islamabad

National Assembly Standing Committee on education Thursday expressed displeasure over the role of management of Abdul Wali Khan University for not making efforts to rescue the Mass Communication student of the varsity Mashal Khan.

The body’s meeting held here at National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) HQ under the Chairmanship of Dr Amirullah Marwat and was also attended by the MNA’s, NAVTTC and Abdul Wali Khan University officials.

The university management accepted their negligence in handling the killing incident of Mashal Khan. Chairman Committee said that a committee would be formed to investigate the complete incident of the Mashal Khan.

The university’s officials briefed the body in details about the students attack on Mashal Khan leading to his death. The body also discussed the illegal appointments and land allotment issues of the Swat University.—APP