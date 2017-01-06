NA committee to discuss status of housing scheme

National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works will discuss current status of Park Road Housing Scheme and Bhara Kahu Housing Sachems, Islamabad.

To be chaired by Haji Akram Ansari, MNA, the committee will be briefed on progress of sector F-14 and F-15 in light of instructions of the committee regarding preparation and finalization of lists of membership for allotment and other related work.

The committee will be presented a progress report on its instructions regarding encroachments and illegal constructions in the sector G-13 and G-14 including progress report of the mosque committee.—APP

Related