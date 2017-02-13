NA committee approves projects worth Rs700b

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications, Monday, approved the projects of worth Rs. 700 billion consisting of 50 ongoing and 26 new projects. The Committee considered the progress on all the ongoing projects in details.

Committee met here with Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi in the chair to consider the detail budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the year 2017-18 of National Highway Authority (NHA).

The Committee was informed that the majority of the projects would be completed till the end of 2018. The Committee directed that the remaining work of Lyari express way must be completed on priority for its timely completion and inauguration in the month of April, 2017.