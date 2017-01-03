NA body sub-committee to inquire question of privilege

Islamabad

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, keeping in view the facts and unsatisfactory reply given by the government of Punjab, on the question of privileges raised by MNA Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, appointed a four-member sub-committee under the convenership of MNA Mr. Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, to further inquire into the issue as contained in the question of privilege. The Committee met under the chairmanship of Mr. Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, MNA, in the Parliament House, here on Tuesday.

While discussing the question of privilege raised by MNA Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, regarding allegedly launching of malicious campaign in media by Ex-DCO Faisalabad, Mr. Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal, against the Honourable Member, the Committee heard the points of view of both the complainant and the respondent. The Committee directed the District Collector, Faisalabad, to inquire into the issue of leakage of baseless information from the DC office to the media against the Hon. MNA, fix responsibility against the person(s) found responsible and submit report within 15 days.

The Committee while discussing the question of privilege raised by MNA Azhar Qayyum Nahra, , against former Assistant Director (Land), Nowshehra Virkan, District Gujranwala Mr. Babar Walah, expressed displeasure on the delayed compliance of its earlier directions by the authorities. The Committee directed the Commissioner Gujranwala to submit copies of transfer orders of the said Assistant Director (Land) alongwith his communication with the Chief Secretary Punjab in this regard.

While discussing the question of privilege raised by Sahibzada Muhammad Nazir Sultan, MNA, regarding raid of police on his residence, the Committee directed the Additional Inspector General of Police, Punjab, to conclude inquiry being conducted against SDPO, Tehsil Ahmedpur Sial and SHO, Police Station Garh Maharajah within three weeks and submit the same to the Committee.

The Committee decided to summon Ms. Kiran Khursheed, Additional Secretary, Finance/ES, government of Punjab in its next meeting to further discuss the question of privilege raised by Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, MNA, as it was not satisfied with the written reply submitted by the said officer. The Committee disposed off the question of privilege raised by Mian Imtiaz Ahmed, MNA, on acceptance of unconditional apology rendered by Mr. Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Additional Deputy Commissioner General/Administrator Baldia District Rahimyar Khan, to the Hon, Member as well as the Committee.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Chaudhry Khadim Hussain, Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk, Rana Umer Nazir Khan, Mr. Najaf Abbas Sial, Mr. Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Mr. Abdul Majeed Khan, Sheikh Muhammad Akram, Mr. Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar, Ms. Kiran Haider, Ms. Maiza Hameed, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Mr. Mohammad Ayaz Soomro, Ms. Shagufta Jumani, Mr. Muhammad Ali Rashid, Ms. Asiya Nasir and officers from M/o Parliamentary Affairs, Inter Provincial Coordination, Establishment Division, FIA, representative from Government of Punjab and other concerned departments.—INP